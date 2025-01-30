HIL 2024-25: Bengal Tigers face Tamil Nadu Dragons; Soorma meet Hyderabad Toofans in semis

Rourkela, Jan 30 (IANS) Four in-form teams of the Men's Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25 will step onto the astroturf on Friday for the semifinal stage, hoping to cap their exertions in the league stage by inching closer to the coveted title. Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers, JSW Soorma Hockey Club, Hyderabad Toofans, and Tamil Nadu Dragons came through the exhilarating group stage of the HIL, concluded on Wednesday, as they secured the top four spots in the points table.

As they advanced to the next stage, Delhi SG Pipers, Vedanta Kalinga Lancers, Team Gonasika, and UP Rudras were eliminated from the Hockey India League.

The semifinals, scheduled for Friday at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, will see Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers face Tamil Nadu Dragons, while JSW Soorma Hockey Club will take on Hyderabad Toofans.

Bengal Tigers topped the group stage with 19 points from 10 games, having secured six wins, three losses in regular time, and one shootout defeat. Jugraj Singh has been their standout performer, scoring nine goals. “It’s been a rollercoaster journey, with both wins and losses along the way. But I’m pleased we’ve achieved our first goal of reaching the semifinals. Moving forward, we’ll focus on executing our strategies and plans on the field to get the best results,” said Bengal Tigers Captain Rupinder Pal Singh.

JSW Soorma Hockey Club also accumulated 19 points from 10 matches, winning four games and losing two in regular time, along with three shootout victories and one defeat. Despite finishing with an identical point total to the Tigers, they trailed by a goal difference of +1 compared to the Tigers’ +2. Harmanpreet Singh, the team’s skipper, leads their goal tally with five goals. “We didn’t have the ideal start, struggling to get the results we wanted initially. However, we kept improving with each match, and that helped us get back on track. We even performed well under pressure in some of our recent games. But the real challenge starts now, and we want to be fully prepared. We know our strengths and weaknesses, so we’ll train and plan for the semifinals accordingly,” expressed Harmanpreet Singh.

Hyderabad Toofans finished third with 18 points, thanks to four regular wins, two shootout victories, and a goal difference of +10. Tim Brand and Gonzalo Peillat have each netted six goals for the team. “As a team, our journey has been solid so far. The young players, in particular, have stepped up and delivered. Competing in a league like this is challenging with the high level of competition and players from around the world.

"But the communication and camaraderie within our team have been excellent, and I’m confident we’ll continue to perform at our best in the upcoming matches,” said Hyderabad Toofans Captain Sumit.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Dragons secured the fourth spot with 18 points, registering four regular wins and two shootout victories but ending the group stage with a goal difference of -1. Jip Janssen has been their top scorer with six goals.

“The journey through the 10 group games was thrilling, full of ups and downs. Each match taught us something new, and we enjoyed every moment. First, we were excited about the return of Hero HIL after seven years, and now, we’re excited to play in the semifinals. We’re looking forward to putting our best foot forward in the upcoming games,” said Tamil Nadu Dragons Skipper Amit Rohidas. “Also, the crowd support has been incredible, and I want to thank all the fans who came to the stadium and cheered for us. I encourage them to keep supporting us by coming out for the semifinals and showing their continued support,” he added.

In terms of head-to-head encounters, the Tigers previously lost 2-1 to the Dragons, while the Soorma’s game against the Toofans ended 1-1, with the Toofans prevailing 4-3 in the shootout.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.