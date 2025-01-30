Boxer Vijender Singh supports PM Modi's fitness initiative, asks people to support the movement

New Delhi, Jan 30 (IANS) Olympic bronze medallist boxer Vijender Singh on Thursday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Fit-India Initiative' and said it was a great movement to promote a balanced diet and fitness.

"This campaign can benefit many people. If you are a diabetes patient or are suffering from obesity, then make some changes in your diet and give importance to exercise," said Vijender, who won a bronze medal in the middleweight category of the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing and a bronze medal in the 2009 World Championships in Milan, Italy.

Vijender, who hails from Bhiwani in Haryana, said the Fit India Initiative by the Prime Minister also puts emphasis on small changes in our daily routines which will improve our health.

"We should emphasize small changes in our daily routines which are important for health. I think this is a great initiative and we support the Prime Minister's campaign and we welcome that he has really taken a step in this direction," said Vijender.

Vijender, the first Indian boxer to win an Olympic medal, said everyone should come forward and enthusiastically support the 'Fit India Initiative' by the Prime Minister. "Let us all come together and become part of this initiative by the Prime Minister," said the 39-year-old boxer from Haryana.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.