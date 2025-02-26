Highway robbers posing as police commandos arrested in Srinagar

Srinagar, Feb 26 (IANS) Police in Jammu and Kashmir’s (J&K) Srinagar on Wednesday arrested a gang of highway robbers posing as police commandos.

A police statement said that Srinagar cops have arrested a gang of robbers, who were posing as police commandos to rob trucks on the highway during night.

“The operation led to the recovery of dummy guns, a vehicle, black uniforms, and other incriminating materials used in the crime.

“On February 22, 2025, Police Station Shalteng received a complaint from Chanchal Singh, son of Sher Singh, a resident of Haryana, stating that during the night hours, unidentified individuals stopped his vehicle at Maloora, Shalteng and robbed him of cash and valuables at gunpoint. “Based on this complaint, an FIR (No. 15 U/S 307, 126(2), 3(5)) was registered and an investigation was launched.

“Acting swiftly, Srinagar Police formed multiple teams and conducted an extensive search operation. Within days, four accused persons were identified and arrested from different areas of the city.

“They have been identified as Sahil Ahmad Sheikh, son of Mehraj-u-Din Sheikh, resident of Narakh Budgam, Aqib Ahmad Sheikh, son of Mehraj-u-Din Sheikh, resident of Narkarah Budgam, Arbaz Ahmad Wani, son of Hilal Ahmad Wani, resident of SD Colony Batmaloo and Faisal Ahmad Shah, son of Azad Ahmad Shah, resident of Nowhatta.”

The investigation led to the seizure of two dummy guns, nine mobile phones, a Swift vehicle, ATM cards, cash, and black commando uniforms used in the crime.

“The accused specifically targeted trucks with registration numbers from outside the Union Territory, choosing desolate highway stretches during nighttime to execute their crimes.

“They intimidated drivers using dummy guns while dressed in black commando uniforms before robbing them of cash, ATM cards, and other valuables.

“Pertinently, the arrested individuals are history sheeters with multiple cases registered against them in various police stations across Jammu & Kashmir.

“Srinagar Police reiterates its commitment to combating crime and ensuring public safety. Citizens are urged to report any suspicious activities or criminal incidents to the nearest police station to help safeguard society”, the statement said.

