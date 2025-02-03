High Commission of India in Malaysia host triumphant U19 women's T20 WC team

Kuala Lumpur, Feb 3 (IANS) The High Commission of India in Malaysia has hosted the U19 Women's team after their second successive U19 T20 World Cup triumph.

India women successfully defended their U19 Women’s T20 World Cup after a dominant nine-wicket win over first-time finalist South Africa. Moreover, they also became the first side to win the title without losing any game.

"The High Commission of India, Malaysia hosted #TeamIndia following the team's memorable #U19WorldCup triumph," BCCI Women shared the photo of Indian U19 women from India High Commission on X.

Defending champions India enjoyed an unbeaten campaign, winning all their group-stage matches against West Indies, Malaysia, and Sri Lanka. They continued their momentum in the Super Six, overcoming Bangladesh and Scotland. With a spot in the final at stake, India delivered a commanding performance against England, extending their winning streak to six games.

Following India's victory, High Commission of India congratulated the team for their victorious campaign. "Kudos to India’s U19 Women’s Cricket Team- The World Champions for the Second Consecutive Time. @hcikl congratulates India’s U19 Women’s Cricket Team for their remarkable win in the ICC #U19WorldCup Final in Malaysia," it posted on X on Sunday.

A team from the High Commission of India with the High Commissioner to Malaysia BN Reddy cheered the Indian Women’s team as they sailed through a convincing victory and retained the U19 World Cup for the second consecutive time.

To honour India women's remarkable achievement, the BCCI has also announced a cash reward of Rs 5 Crore for the victorious squad and support staff, led by head coach Nooshin Al Khadeer.

