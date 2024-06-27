High command's will be decision final, says Shivakumar on K'taka CM change buzz

New Delhi, June 27 (IANS) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said on Thursday that he would abide by whatever decision the Congress high command takes amid the buzz over a possible change in the Chief Minister's chair in the southern state.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Shivakumar said, “Some people are over-enthusiastic. But we should not take them seriously. The party's decision will be final.”

The Karnataka Congress chief was referring to the remark of prominent Vokkaliga seer Chandrashekara Swamiji, who on Thursday demanded Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to step down and pave the way for Shivakumar to take up the job.

Asked about state minister K.N. Rajanna’s statement that he was ready to relinquish his ministership to become the Karnataka Congress President, Shivakumar said he would respond to it later.

"He will get an appropriate answer," he said.

On his visit to the national capital, Shivakumar said, “I am here to meet the newly-elected MPs from Karnataka to discuss the pending central projects. It is necessary to bring up issues concerning the state and put pressure on the Centre.”

