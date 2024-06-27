ATP approves use of in-competition wearable devices to enhance player performance, help recovery

New Delhi, June 27 (IANS) The usher in a new era of innovative data-led performance analytics and injury prevention, the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP), the body responsible for men's professional tennis, has approved the use of wearable devices during a match in all levels of competition. Players can make use of these devices across the ATP Tour and ATP Challenger Tour, starting from July 15.

These wearable devices will generate cutting-edge insights for players from physical metrics such as heart rate and high-intensity load data, enhancing their analysis of matches and training sessions.

The ATP has approved both STATSports and Catapult devices and will centralise all data into ATP Tennis IQ – Wearables, an intuitive new dashboard for players, the organisation announced on Thursday.

The initiative introduces a new dimension to ATP Tennis IQ, an analytics platform launched in 2023, that democratises access to match data and insights for players, aiding preparation and recovery. It is the latest in a strategic push by the ATP to enhance the sport through tech, data and innovation, the ATP said on its website.

Ross Hutchins, ATP Chief Sporting Officer, said: "The introduction of wearables on Tour is a big step forward in our push to optimise player performance and prevent injury. Ultimately, empowering players to get the very best out of their careers. We’re delighted to make cutting-edge data insights more accessible than ever and look forward to continuing our innovation in this space.”

All data collected will remain confidential, ensuring privacy for players and their support teams. Phase Two of the initiative, which will incorporate next-generation insights derived from wearable data and player feedback, is scheduled for later this year, the ATP informed.

