Hezbollah claims attack on Netanyahu's house, rules out negotiations with Israel

Beirut, Oct 23 (IANS) Hezbollah said it takes full responsibility for the recent drone attack on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's house in the Israeli town of Caesarea.

"The Islamic Resistance claims responsibility for targeting Netanyahu's home," Mohammad Afif, head of Hezbollah's media office, said at a press conference in Dahieh, Beirut's southern suburbs.

"If our hands did not reach you the previous time, then days, nights, and the battlefield remain between us," Afif said, adding there will be no negotiations while fighting continues with Israel, Xinhua news agency reported.

Afif affirmed that the resistance capacity is still strong, pledging continuous bombing of northern Israel.

He also accused the United States of being Israel's partner in "aggression" against Lebanon by supplying Israeli forces with weapons.

For its part, Israel officially acknowledged on Tuesday that an explosive drone sent by Hezbollah struck and damaged Netanyahu's home in Caesarea.

According to information cleared for publication by the Israeli military censor, the drone struck a bedroom wall of Netanyahu's residence in the coastal town, located between Haifa and Tel Aviv.

In addition, a photo, also cleared for publication, shows fire damage with burn marks on the exterior wall, damage to a window, and two scorched palm trees.

The military reported that the drone was launched from Lebanon, along with two others, all targeting the Prime Minister's residence. Three combat helicopters attempted to intercept the drones but failed. Two of them were eventually intercepted by the Iron Dome system, while the third hit the bedroom wall.

Netanyahu and his wife were not present during the incident, according to the Prime Minister's Office.

At Tuesday's press briefing, Afif also denounced as "unjustified" Israel's bombing of Al Qard Al Hassan, which Israel identified as a financial institution affiliated with Hezbollah. Afif denied the Israeli assertions, saying it is "a purely civil institution licensed by law. Its services reach all Lebanese, with its branches established across Lebanon."

By bombing the institution, Israel aims to "affect the mutual trust between Hezbollah and its community," Afif said.

"Al Qard Al Hassan has taken all its precautions, and will do everything necessary to fulfil its obligations to depositors and beneficiaries," he added.

Israeli warplanes on Sunday evening bombed branches of Al Qard Al Hassan, with the Israeli military issuing a warning in advance on social media platform X to civilians, calling for staying "at least 500 metres" away from the institution's locations.

