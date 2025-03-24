Here’s what Daniel Craig blames for making him feel disconnected from the world

Los Angeles, March 24 (IANS) Hollywood star Daniel Craig has blamed his James Bond fame for making him feel disconnected from the world.

Craig started playing 007 with ‘Casino Royale’ in 2006. He was seen in the role in films ‘Quantum of Solace’ (2008), ‘Skyfall’ (2012), ‘Spectre’ (2015) – before concluding his run as the super-spy in ‘No Time to Die’ in 2021, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

In an interview with Italy’s ‘Il Corriere della Sera’, Craig reflected on the overwhelming nature of celebrity he felt when he took the Bond role, he said: “Fame is disembodying. And no one teaches you how to be famous.

“At the beginning, I hid away, I didn’t want to be around people, I no longer knew how to exist in the world. You do lose a part of your life.”

Beyond Bond, Craig showcased his versatility with roles in ‘Knives Out’ in 2019, in which he played detective Benoit Blanc, a role he reprised in 2022’s ‘Glass Onion’. He also recently took on the character of hedonistic homosexual Joe in Luca Guadagnino’s ‘Queer’, a film adaptation of a William S Burroughs.

The actor also tackled the nature of fame in today’s digital age in his new interview.

He said: “In this world, where social media can make you famous overnight, people lose their minds.”

The star emphasised the importance of staying grounded in showbiz, saying that acting can serve as “a way to stay connected to yourself and to the people around you.”.

Daniel has picked up awards including a BAFTA nomination for Best Actor for ‘Casino Royale’.

He is well known for appearing to sneer at the Bond franchise, famously saying in one interview he would rather “slash his wrists” than do another 007 film – before he went on to appear in more of the movies.

