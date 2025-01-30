Here’s how director Priyadarshan’s birthday was celebrated on ‘Bhoot Bangla’ set

Mumbai, Jan 30 (IANS) On the occasion of ace filmmaker Priyadarshan’s birthday on Thursday, a glimpse of the celebrations with Bollywood star Akshay Kumar along with Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav were shared on social media.

Production banner Balaji Motion Pictures shared a behind-the-scenes image from the sets of Bhooth Bangla, where the team could be seen having a great time in the BTS picture.

The post was captioned: "Happy Birthday to the legend who redefined entertainment, @priyadarshan.official! Decades of brilliance, countless iconic films, and now, another masterpiece in the making!”

“Only he could bring together such powerhouse talents for a film like Bhooth Bangla. Wishing #Asrani Sir was in this frame, but the excitement for #BhoothBangla is through the roof! Releasing in cinemas on 2nd April 2026. "

Akshay too took to social media to wish his long-time mentor, director Priyadarshan, on his birthday.

Akshay posted a photo of him and Priyadarshan where they can be seen sharing a laugh.

For the caption, the 'Hera Pheri' actor wrote, “Happy Birthday, Priyan Sir! What better way to celebrate than by spending the day on a haunted set, surrounded by ghosts…both real and unpaid extras?" Akshay wrote in the caption, referencing their many memorable collaborations on sets filled with laughter, creativity, and, occasionally, a bit of chaos.”

He continued, “Thank you for being a mentor, and the only person who can make chaos look like a masterpiece. May your day be filled with fewer retakes. Wishing you a fantastic year ahead!”

A few days ago, Tabu joined the cast in Jaipur for the shoot, where Akshay welcomed her with a warm hug.

Akshay, Paresh, and Rajpal have previously worked with Priyadarshan in films like Garam Masala, Bhagam Bhag, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, De Dana Dan, and Khatta Meetha.

Directed by Priyadarshan, Bhooth Bangla is produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms and Akshay Kumar's production house, Cape of Good Films.

The film is co-produced by Faara Sheikh and Vedant Baali. The story is written by Akash A Kaushik and screenplay by Rohan Shankar, Abilash Nair and Priyadarshan. The dialogues are by Rohan Shankar. Bhooth Bangla is slated for its theatrical release on April 2, 2026.

