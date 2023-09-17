Henan FC beats Shanghai Shenhua in Chinese Super League

Zhengzhou, China, Sep 17 (IANS) Henan FC netted three second-half goals to defeat third-placed Shanghai Shenhua 3-0 at home during the 25th round of the Chinese Super League (CSL).

The hosts broke the deadlock in the 58th minute when Nemanja Covic headed home following a precise cross from the right by Li Songyi. Twelve minutes later, Dilyimit Tudi capitalized on a through pass from Djordje Denic, cutting into the penalty area to net his debut CSL goal, reports Xinhua.

Henan solidified their triumph a minute into stoppage time, with Li Songyi delivering another right cross that allowed Feng Boyuan to execute a powerful volley.

In another match, Meizhou Hakka routed bottom-placed Shenzhen FC 5-1 at home. Rodrigo Henrique scored and assisted Tyrone Conraad for Meizhou in the first half, while substitute Andrej Kotnik netted twice in the second half. Additionally, Ye Chugui added to the home team's tally before Shen Zigui managed a consolation goal for Shenzhen FC in the 82nd minute.

