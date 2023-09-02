Heavy rainfall likely over Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana & Kerala during Sep 4 to 6: IMD

New Delhi, Sep 2 (IANS) The India Meteorological Department on Saturday said that isolated heavy rainfall is likely over peninsular India during Saturday and September 4 while increase in rainfall activity with heavy to very heavy rainfall is over Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala during September 4 to 6.

In Northeast India, the weather forecast indicates light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall and thunderstorms, with isolated heavy rainfall expected over Assam, Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura from Saturday to Sunday.

Moving to East India, there's a prediction of light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning. Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Gangetic West Bengal on Sunday and over Odisha till September 6.

“Additionally, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands will experience these conditions from Saturday to September 5, with isolated very heavy rainfall expected from Saturday to September 4 over the islands and from September 4 to 5 over Odisha,” said the IMD in its bulletin.

The IMD further predicted that Central India will see light to moderate fairly widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning.

“Isolated heavy rainfall is expected over Vidarbha from September 5 to 6 and over Chhattisgarh on Saturday and from September 4 to 6.” it said.

In West India, there's a forecast of light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning. “Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Konkan and Goa on Saturday, over Madhya Maharashtra on Saturday and Sunday, and over Marathwada on September 4 and 5,” said the IMD.

Moving to South India, there's a prediction of light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, with isolated heavy rainfall expected over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and South Interior Karnataka on Saturday.

“North Interior Karnataka and Rayalaseema will experience this weather till September 4, while Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Kerala and Mahe will have these conditions from Saturday to September 6,” said the IMD.

“Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh on September 4, over Telangana from September 4 to 5, and over Kerala from September 4 to 6.

However, for the rest of the country, subdued rainfall activity is expected over the next five days,” it added.

