G20 Summit: Special CP meets with officials of New Delhi, central districts

New Delhi, Sep 2 (IANS) Delhi Police’s role in the upcoming G20 summit in the national capital goes beyond security; it also encompasses the handling of potential disruptions such as protests or demonstrations against foreign delegates.

This comprehensive preparedness plan is designed to address all possible scenarios.

In view of preparations and arrangements for the prestigious event in New Delhi and central districts, the Special Commissioner of Police (Law and order) Deependra Pathak held a briefing of police officers of all ranks at IGI Stadium, New Delhi.

“All officers were briefed in detail about the importance of the G-20 summit and challenges before police with regard to law and order arrangements,” said a senior official, who attended the briefing.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Central Range) Parmaditya, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi, and DCP (Central) Sanjay Kumar Sain also briefed the staff about their duties, roles and responsibilities.

“Around 2,000 Police officers of the Central District and North District attended the briefing. Each and every official showed his commitment to make the arrangements a grand success,” said the official.

