Heatstroke alerts issued across Japan as mercury may hit 40 degrees

Tokyo, July 29 (IANS) Heatstroke alerts have been issued for 38 of Japan's 47 prefectures as an intense heatwave on Monday may drive temperatures to 40 degrees Celsius in some regions, a government agency said.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said a high-pressure system continues to bring sunny and scorching weather mainly to eastern and western Japan, noting temperatures will likely reach 40 degrees Celsius in the cities of Kumagaya, Kofu and Hamamatsu, Xinhua news agency reported.

A daytime high of 39 degrees Celsius is forecast for the cities of Saitama, Maebashi, Kyoto, and Okayama, and 38 for central Tokyo, Utsunomiya, Otsu, and Kochi cities, according to the JMA.

Weather officials urged people not to hesitate to use air conditioners, frequently take fluids and salt, and avoid unnecessary outings and exercise.

