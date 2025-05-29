Heather Knight ruled out of home summer with hamstring injury

London, May 29 (IANS) Former England captain Heather Knight has been ruled out of home international cricket and The Hundred in 2025 after she suffered a "significant tendon injury" in her right hamstring during her match-winning innings against West Indies last week.

She scored an unbeaten 66 off 47 balls in the third T20I at Chelmsford on Monday, helping the side to secure a 3-0 series sweep. However, she was visibly affected by a hamstring injury during the latter part of her innings and did not return to the field for the second half of the match.

As a result, she has been ruled out for the remainder of the international summer, which includes this week’s ODI series against West Indies, the home series against India in June and July, and the Women’s Hundred in August.

"An MRI scan has revealed that Heather Knight has suffered a significant tendon injury to her right hamstring and will be ruled out of home international cricket and The Hundred in 2025," the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement.

"She will now undergo further assessment with the England Women’s medical team to determine the next steps of her management. Although no return date can be set at this stage, it is hoped Heather will be available for selection for the ICC Women’s World Cup in September 2025," it added.

Knight had already been replaced in England’s ODI squad by Alice Capsey, who managed just four runs in her sole innings during the T20I leg against West Indies, also in Chelmsford.

"Unfortunately, I’ve damaged my right hamstring tendon pretty badly and I’ll miss the rest of the international summer and the hundred, but I’ve got the World Cup in my sights. Pretty gutted, it’s not the best timing, but I’ll be doing everything I can to get back asap. I’ve been here before and I’ll face this head on like all the challenges I’ve had in my career," Knight posted on Instagram.

Despite the squad change, replacing Knight’s extensive experience will be a bigger challenge for England, who are currently rebuilding under new captain Nat Sciver-Brunt. Sciver-Brunt took over the leadership in April, following Knight’s nine-year stint as captain.

The upcoming World Cup in India marks the first major milestone in England’s new era under head coach Charlotte Edwards. The tournament begins on September 29, with the final scheduled for October 26 in Mullanpur.

