Head coach Moores extends Melbourne Stars contract until end of BBL 16

Melbourne, May 20 (IANS) Peter Moores has signed a two-year extension as Melbourne Stars head coach, the club announced on Tuesday. A two-time coach of England and with experience coaching all over the world, Moores will continue in his role until at least the end of BBL 16.

Moores, who took over the side in BBL 13, recently led the Stars to their first finals appearance in five years after winning five consecutive games to finish the regular season.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to sign on for another two years. I’ve already experienced some incredible moments with the club and there was no better place to be last summer than the MCG when we got on a roll. It was a great reminder of what this club and our members and fans are capable of.

I was so impressed with Marcus’ leadership last year, and I expect he will only grow in that role again in BBL 15. Our list is in a really good place, and we’ve got a great opportunity to strengthen a couple of key areas in the upcoming draft. I’m not putting a limit on what we can all achieve together," Moores said in statement.

Melbourne Stars General Manager Max Abbott said Moores was the right person to take the Stars forward.

“The feedback from all parts of the organisation has been overwhelmingly positive in the way Peter led the group as coach over the last two seasons.

“You don’t come back from a 0-5 start to make the finals without leadership in the dressing room and that is a testament to the way Peter was able to maintain camaraderie and belief within the playing group to turn the season around.

“Peter is a world-class coach and by maintaining continuity, we’re confident the club can build on the momentum generated in the back-half of the season to hit the ground running in BBL 15," he said.

