'He’s got a bit of swelling on it': Rohit on Pant after blow to knee

Bengaluru, Oct 17 (IANS) India captain Rohit Sharma said wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant developed a swelling on his right knee after being hit by the ball on the second day of the first Test against New Zealand in Bengaluru which forced him off the field on Thursday.

Pant, who made a comeback earlier this year after undergoing surgery on his right knee following a car accident in December 2022, was struck on the same knee while attempting to collect a ball in the 37th over of New Zealand's innings.

The injury occurred when Pant missed a stumping chance against Devon Conway off Ravindra Jadeja's bowling. As he failed to collect the ball, it struck him directly on the knee cap — the same knee where he had surgery following the crash. Pant immediately left the field and was replaced by Dhruv Jurel behind the stumps.

Speaking after the day's play, Rohit revealed the team’s decision to not take any risks with Pant's fitness, citing the sensitivity of his recovery. "Unfortunately, the ball hit straight on his knee cap, the same leg which he’s had surgery on. He’s got a bit of swelling on it," Rohit said. "And you know the muscles are quite tender at this point in time, so it’s a precautionary measure. We don’t want to take a risk. Rishabh doesn’t want to take a risk either, because he has gone through a massive surgery on that particular leg."

Rohit added that they hoped Pant would recover overnight and return to the field the next day, but his well-being remained the priority. "Hopefully, at night he can recover and we will see him back on the field tomorrow," he said.

Pant’s injury overshadowed what was already a difficult day for India, who were bowled out for a paltry 46, their lowest Test total at home. New Zealand capitalised on the opportunity, ending the day with a commanding 180 for 3, taking a lead of 134 runs.

For India, the injury to Pant adds to their worries, with the team looking to bounce back from a disastrous batting performance. Pant, who had suffered career-threatening injuries during his car accident, only made his return to competitive cricket earlier this year during the IPL 2024, making his health and fitness crucial for India’s long-term plans.

