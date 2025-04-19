HDFC Bank posts nearly 7 pc rise in net profit at Rs 17,616 crore in Q4

Mumbai, April 19 (IANS) India’s largest private sector lender HDFC Bank on Saturday posted 6.7 per cent (year-on-year) rise in standalone net profit to Rs 17,616 crore in the fourth quarter pf FY25. On a sequential basis, net profit rose by 5.3 per cent.

However, the bank reported a 9.4 per cent decline in operating profit to Rs 26,537 crore, as compared to Rs 29,274 crore for the same period last year.

Gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio of the bank went down 1.33 per cent, as compared to 1.42 per cent as on December 31, 2024. The Net NPA ratio of the bank stood at 0.43 per cent in the reporting quarter, as compared to 0.33 per cent in the previous fiscal.

In absolute terms, gross NPAs fell to Rs 35,222.64 crore as of March 31, 2025, as compared to Rs 36,018.58 crore as on December 31, 2024. It rose from Rs 31,173.32 crore as on March 31, 2024.

Net interest income (NII) of HDFC Bank rose to 32,066 crore, reflecting 10.3 per cent growth year-on-year.

The board of HDFC Bank declared dividend of Rs 22 per share for financial year 2024-25. The record date for the dividend is June 27.

The Bank's average deposits were Rs 25,280 billion for the March quarter, a growth of 15.8 per cent over Rs 21,836 billion for the March 2024 quarter.

The Bank's average CASA deposits were Rs 8,289 billion for the March quarter, a growth of 5.7 per cent over Rs 7,844 billion for the March 2024 quarter.

As of March 31, 2025, the Bank's distribution network was at 9,455 branches and 21,139 ATMs across 4,150 cities/ towns as against 8,738 branches and 20,938 ATMs across 4,065 cities/ towns as of March 31, 2024.

HDFC Bank shares went up 1.48 per cent to close at Rs 1,905.8 on NSE on Thursday.

