HC orders have made it crystal clear as Delhi will run by those who adhere to law and constitution: AAP

New Delhi, Sep 21 (IANS) Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday said that the High Court has stayed Lt Governor V.K. Saxena's order to remove Assembly Research Fellows, making it crystal clear that Delhi will be run by those who adhere to the law and the constitution, not by "Gundagardi".

"It has made it clear that Delhi Assembly Research Fellows will continue to serve their posts. LG is arbitrarily misusing his powers. Delhi will not be run by those who coerce and misuse their powers. And the fact that LG had expelled the fellows by going against the laws. All of this was a part of his ongoing campaign to stop all the work being done in the interest of Delhi’s citizens," it said.

The contracts of the Delhi Assembly Research Fellows were terminated on July 5, as per the orders of the Lt Governor V.K. Saxena.

Subsequently, 17 Fellows filed a petition in the high court, which on Thursday, ordered that they will continue to serve in their professional roles and be given their stipend.

The court has also instructed the Delhi Legislative Assembly Secretariat, Services, and Finance Department to take a stand within two weeks on the Fellows' petition.

In response to this matter, the Aam Aadmi Party stated that the High Court's order makes it clear that the LG is arbitrarily misusing his powers. The Delhi government will not be driven by intimidation but will adhere to the law and the constitution, it said, adding that the LG "has an intent on completely undermining and destroying Delhi".

"This has become evident with today's High Court order. The LG's role is solely to trouble the people of Delhi. The LG had no authority to remove employees. The LG has been consistently working against the law and the constitution. His job is to find new ways every day to cripple the Delhi government, causing inconvenience to the people. It was under his conspiracy that young professionals were removed," it said.

AAP said that this action was taken by the LG to completely strangulate the Delhi government.

