Having to go to games knowing we're not competitive was frustrating: Ruben Amorim

New Delhi, Aug 3 (IANS) Following a disappointing 2024-25 Premier League campaign - where Manchester United ended a historic low 15th in the table and missed out on UEFA Champions League qualification after a narrow 0-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final, head coach Ruben Amorim admitted he felt frustrated going to games, knowing his side will not be competitive.

The Red Devils will face Everton on Monday (IST) as part of their final game of the ongoing Premier League Summer Series. United have so far registered wins over AFC Bournemouth and West Ham United.

"To tell you the truth, it's not how I returned to my house after the games, it was how I left to go to the games, because I felt that sometimes we will struggle," he said.

"All the struggles we had in games, I felt it before. That was the hardest part. To go to the games and know that we are not going to be competitive - I was really frustrated,” said Amorim to BBC Sport.

Amorim’s arrival at Man United, after the mid-season sacking of Erik Ten Hag, sparked much excitement given the Portuguese coach’s stellar record with Sporting CP. However, after a run of seven wins from 27 league games, the head coach believes he has used up all his credit and his team needs to perform now.

"We cannot control the results. But the way we play, the way we perform, the way we connect with the fans, all these small things, we are going to do those no matter what. All the credit I had when I arrived was used last year. Now we have to perform.

"If I have the feeling before the game that we are going to be competitive, then we'll be OK. I just don't want to return to that feeling that we are thinking it's not a 50-50 game,” he added.

