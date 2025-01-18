Having a change of format will be really good for us, says Heather Knight

New Delhi, Jan 18 (IANS) England captain Heather Knight believes having a change from ODIs to T20Is should help them bounce back in the women’s Ashes after being thrashed 3-0 in the 50-over leg of the multi-format series.

England have to win every remaining match of the series - three T20Is and the day-night Test at the MCG - after being 6-0 behind, thanks to Australia winning all three ODIs. Australia just need another win to retain the women’s Ashes trophy. The first T20I will be held at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday.

"The last Ashes series was 6-0 and we were able to turn things around. I think having a change of format will be really good for us. I think T20 cricket is one of our best formats. I think that little reset will do us some good."

"We've got to keep believing, but we can't look too far ahead. Back in the last Ashes, we kept it game by game and just got on a bit of a roll. We're still alive, we're still in it, and we've got to keep believing we can," Heather was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

England will be having the services of Bess Heath, Dani Gibson, Freya Kemp and Linsey Smith for the T20Is. Heather also feels England winning their recent T20I series against South Africa won’t stand for a big advantage.

"I think they're a team that play T20 cricket very well. And as are we. We've played some brilliant T20 cricket recently in the last year. So hopefully it does (help) but I don't think it will make a huge advantage them not playing too much."

Heather signed off by saying pacer Kate Cross, who missed the ODIs due to a back issue from the South Africa series, will be amongst the England players who will now prepare for the pink-ball Test at the MCG.

"Kate felt like she was pretty close and probably fit enough to play. But we felt like it was too much of a risk really because she hasn't had a huge amount of cricket. She's still in a place where it is a bit grumbly and can flare up at any time."

"The Test match girls will have a little bit of a camp away from us, training, so Tammy (Beaumont) and Ryana MacDonald-Gay will be a part of that. They'll get a really good preparation. So, it's moving in the right direction (for Cross)."

