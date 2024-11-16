Have plans A, B, C and D in hand as there’s no certainty in the player auction, says RCB's Bobat

New Delhi, Nov 16 (IANS) With the mega auction for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 set to be held on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, all eyes will be on how teams will execute their auction strategies, especially when the frenetic and uncertain nature of the dynamics take effect.

With 574 set to feature in the auction and 204 spots to be filled by the ten franchises, Mo Bobat, the director of cricket at Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), admitted that there are no certainties in the auction and that they will have plan A, B, C, and D in readiness for the two-day proceedings in Jeddah.

“As you get closer to the auction, you start thinking a little bit more there around some of the auction dynamics that play out. Knowing the set orders and where some of the players might come up has a big impact on how you plan and what strategy you have,” said Bobat in a franchise statement issued to IANS on Saturday.

“Setting some cost parameters to what you might want to spend on different roles and different players is a really exciting part of it as well. You’re trying to prepare yourself for as many eventualities as possible.”

“There’s no absolute certainty that you can take into an auction, but you have probably a plan A, a plan B, a plan C, and a plan D. And you want to try and make sure that you’re capable of reacting at the moment, being flexible, and making the decisions that you want to bring it to life," he added.

In terms of RCB, they have retained three players in Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, and Yash Dayal, which is the second-fewest among the ten IPL teams. RCB goes into the IPL 2025 mega auction with a purse of INR 83 crore and can use three RTM cards to bring any of the capped players who were previously with the team.

