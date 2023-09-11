Harsh Rajput on playing Romi in ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’: 'He is full of intrigue, suspense'

Mumbai, Sep 11 (IANS) Actor Harsh Rajput, who is known for ‘Dharam Veer’, ‘Hitler Didi’, ‘Nazar’, ‘Pishachini’, and ‘The Buddy Project’, is all set to play Romi in 'Teri Meri Doriyaann’, expressed his excitement on entering the show, and shared details about his character.

The show has kept the audience's excitement soaring by treating them with one or the other twist in the episodes. These twists bring along interesting turns for the audience in the story, leaving them craving for more.

‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ is set in a very beautiful location in Punjab, a setting that brings with it a vibe of romance and euphoria that goes hand in hand with what the show offers for its viewers through its content.

Talking about his entry and the role, Harsh shared: "I am very excited to be a part of 'Teri Meri Doriyaann'. I am honoured to work with Star Plus yet again. The character I will essay in ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ is of Romi, he is shy and naive but at the same time, he has mysteries hidden to his personality.”

“Romi is full of intrigue and suspense, this is for the first time, I will be playing such a character. I hope Romi is able to garner the same love from the fans that they have been showering on me and the show,” he added.

The current track of ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ revolves around Angad, Sahiba, and Seerat. Angad and Sahiba have started to develop feelings for each other but they are unable to profess their love as several miscommunications and hurdles have come their way.

Amidst the brewing tension between Angad and Sahiba, Harsh Rajput's character of Romi will be seen entering the show in order to add more fuel to the fire in the lives of Angad and Sahiba. It will be intriguing to witness the drama that unfolds in Angad and Sahiba's lives with the entry of Romi.

‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ airs on Star Plus.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.