Hardeep Puri hits back at Trump’s ‘dead economy’ rhetoric

New Delhi, Sep 1 (IANS) Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri has, in a rebuttal to US President Donald Trump’s rhetorical “dead economy” anti-India remark, highlighted the country’s economic growth -- rated as the fastest among the world’s major economies.

“The test of a great civilisation lies in its crucible moments. When doubted in the past, India responded with Green Revolutions, IT Revolutions, and the quiet dignity of millions lifting themselves through education and enterprise. From the crisis of 1991 came liberalisation and from the COVID-19 pandemic came a digital surge,” the article states.

“Today's moment is no different. From the cacophony of doubters calling India a 'dead economy' emerges the fact-rich story of resilience: faster growth, stronger buffers, and broader opportunity under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is the moment of Viksit Bharat, of India’s relentless journey towards achieving energy security and green energy transition,” the article observes.

It is a journey that has seen India meet the fuel requirements of the citizens; of successfully negotiating the trilemma of energy availability, affordability and sustainability despite difficult geopolitical situations in many parts of the world, Puri wrote.

The article, titled ‘India’s economic churn, the nectar of growth,’ underlines India’s ‘Samundra Manthan’ “where the turbulence caused by the churning of the ocean yields nectar and economic churns produce renewal.”

Puri highlighted that India is now the world’s fourth largest economy, and the fastest growing major one, outpacing even the first and the second largest, the United States and China. On present trajectories, India is poised to overtake Germany and become the third largest economy before the decade ends.

“India’s momentum matters globally, independent estimates show that India already contributes over 15 per cent of incremental world economic growth. The Prime Minister has set a clear ambition — raising India’s share toward 20 per cent as reform deepens and new capacity comes on line,” the minister added.

