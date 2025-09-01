BJP central leadership to hold crucial two-day session with party's Bengal leaders

Kolkata, Sep 1 (IANS) The central leadership of the BJP will hold a crucial two-day session with the party’s leadership in West Bengal on Tuesday and Wednesday to discuss organisational matters in the run up to the crucial Assembly elections in the state scheduled next year.

The BJP’s newly-elected West Bengal President and the party’s Rajya Sabha member Samik Bhattacharya is already in New Delhi to have a preliminary discussion with the party’s central leadership on the proceedings of the forthcoming two-day session on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Bhattacharya is slated to come back to Kolkata on Saturday evening, with the party’s central observer for West Bengal, Sunil Bansal, to attend the two-day session on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Insiders from the state committee of the party said that one of the major focus areas of the sessions on Tuesday and Wednesday will be on strengthening the booth-level organisation of the party in the state.

“At the same time, there will be discussions on the party’s campaign line for the Assembly polls next year, identifying the focus areas to be highlighted in the campaign,” said a state committee leader of the BJP in West Bengal.

Besides Samik Bhhattacharya and Sunil Bansal, the two-day session will also be attended by the former state president of the party in West Bengal and the Union Minister of State, Sukanta Majumdar, the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, and the BJP’s information technology cell chief and central observer for West Bengal, Amit Malviya.

Adhikari had a meeting with the state BJP’s election committee in West Bengal on Sunday. After that meeting, he said that the party leadership had given him some unwritten responsibilities related to the elections, and he was fulfilling them.

The party’s state committee member said that after Bihar, the Election Commission of India might start a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal.

“There might be discussions about what the role of party leaders and workers would be in the work related to the SIR two-day session on Tuesday and Wednesday," he said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.