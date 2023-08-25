Had trust in myself to get the team over the line, says Naseem Shah after last-over heroics against Afghanistan

Hambantota, Aug 25 (IANS) After hitting the winning a four off the penultimate ball of Pakistan’s chase to secure a one-wicket win over Afghanistan, pacer Naseem Shah said he had the trust in himself to take the side over the line in a chase of 301.

After Afghanistan made 3005, thanks to 151 from Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Pakistan chased down 301 to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. With 11 needed off the final over, Shah and Haris Rauf ensured they were made with a ball to spare.

Shah’s winning runs came against Fazalhaq Farooqi, against whom he had smashed two sixes to complete a sensational one-wicket win for carrying Pakistan in last year’s Asia Cup final in the UAE.

“I would like to say that this year, with the chances I have got at the fag end of the innings, I hope I don’t get a heart attack someday. I am very thankful to Allah and his grace as I always try to believe in myself in situations like that.”

“When I went inside, I believed in Shadab. I believed that we will finish the match. But when Shadab got out, I felt that the situation is now all mine. The bowlers are the same and I had the trust in myself to get the team over the line,” said Shah in a video posted by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Of late, Shah has earned a reputation of churning out big hits in the ending moments of the game to seal the match in his team’s favour. “I will say that it is a very happy thing and we needed this win a lot. I believed that I can do it.”

“I try to be prepared for such situations as I practice a lot of batting in the nets. I know that my turn is coming when all the breathing lines stop. So I tried again to make the team win and did it. I am just trying to earn respect and rest is all upto almighty,” he added.

Shah said when he’s in a pressure situation with the bat, his immediate thought is to see what he can do for the team in that situation. “It is difficult to keep up the work. When you go to work in a pressure situation, you don’t even have 10 wickets in hand. I am simply trying to put in the effort, which is in my hands.”

“I have the belief in my hard work, which is why I get a lot of encouragement. When I go inside, I think what can I do for the team? I can only do what I can do and what it is in my hands.” he concluded.

