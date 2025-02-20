'Had a great interaction': PM Modi says after meeting key NDA leaders

New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday interacted with the key leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on the sidelines of the swearing-in ceremony of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta which was held at the national capital's Ramlila Maidan.

Taking to X, the Prime Minister shared a photograph and wrote: "Had a great interaction with NDA allies earlier this afternoon."

Earlier in the day, a meeting of Chief Ministers of the NDA-ruled states was also held, hours after Rekha Gupta took oath as the new chief minister of Delhi.

The meeting was attended by the CMs of BJP-ruled states and those ruled by key constituents of the NDA alliance -- TDP and JD-U.

TDP President and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu attended the meeting. However, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar was conspicuous by his absence.

The meeting was expected to focus on governance strategies, policy coordination, and preparations for upcoming elections in NDA-ruled states.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was among the first to arrive at the Imperial Hotel, the venue for the meeting of CMs of NDA-ruled states.

The BJP's allies attending the NDA meeting extended congratulations to the new CM of Delhi on the resounding victory of the party and attributed the success to the party's commitment to public issues and PM Modi’s mass appeal.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta also attended her first NDA meeting, presided over by PM Modi.

PM Modi greeted the newly sworn-in CM and her team of ministers.

PM Modi said that the team beautifully mixes vigour and experience and will surely ensure good governance for Delhi.

Taking to social media after the oath ceremony, PM Modi wrote on X: "Congratulations to Smt. Rekha Gupta Ji on taking oath as Delhi's Chief Minister. She has risen from the grassroots, being active in campus politics, state organisation, municipal administration and now MLA as well as Chief Minister."

He said he was confident that she would work for Delhi's development and wrote, "I am confident she will work for Delhi's development with full vigour. My best wishes to her for a fruitful tenure."

