Maha minister Dhananjay Munde diagnosed with Bell's palsy

lMumbai, Feb 20 (IANS) Maharashtra food and civil supply minister and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde on Thursday said he is suffering from Bell’s palsy which is neurological disorder that causes temporary weakness or paralysis of the muscles on one side of the face. It's the most common type of facial paralysis.

In his post on X, Munde said: “I had surgery on both my eyes fifteen days ago. The surgery was done under the guidance of Dr TP Lahane. For about ten days, he advised me to take care of my eyes, especially from strong light, dust and sun. Meanwhile, I was diagnosed with a disease called Bell's palsy. The treatment for it is currently underway under the guidance of the famous Dr Arun Shah of Reliance Hospital. Due to this disease, I am currently unable to speak properly for even two minutes continuously. Therefore, I have not been able to attend one or two cabinet meetings and party Janata Darbar programs.”

He further added,”I have given this information to the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis as well as to our party leader Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Soon, after overcoming this disease, I will return to public service.”

Munde’s post comes at a time when the chorus is growing from ruling and opposition for his resignation in connection with alleged corruption in agriculture department during his stint as the agriculture minister and also in connection with the brutal killing of Massajog sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh after his close associate Walmik Karad was arrested under the extortion charges linked to Deshmukh's murder.

According to the state public health department, the symptoms of Bell’s palsy include weakness or paralysis on one side of the face, inability to close eyes and mouth properly, difficulty in speaking or eating, tingling or numbness in the face, problems in sensing taste and pain or increased sensitivity near the ears.

This neurological disorder is caused due to viral infection such as herpes virus, sudden onset of cold or decreased immune system, excessive stress or mental strain and diabetes or other health problems.

This can be cured by taking steroid or antiviral medications as prescribed by a doctor, Physiotherapy and facial movement exercises, massaging the affected area and rinsing with warm water and use of eye drops to prevent dry eyes.

A senior health official said: "In most cases, Bell's palsy is cured within a few weeks or months. However, if symptoms persist for a longer period of time, it is necessary to consult a doctor."

