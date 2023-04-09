HACK Summit in Hyderabad to discuss cyber security

Hyderabad, April 9 (IANS) Industry experts, government officials and thought leaders will come together to discuss the current state of cyber security at Hyderabad Annual Cybersecurity Knowledge (HACK) Summit 2023 on April 12.

To be organised by the Hyderabad City Police Commissionerate and the Hyderabad City Security Council (HCSC), the summit will discuss strategies for building the talent and addressing skill gaps in the field and to protect our businesses from cyber threats.

The HCSC Cybersecurity Summit 2023 promises to provide a platform for networking and collaboration among cybersecurity professionals, industry leaders, and government agencies.

Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in thought-provoking discussions, ask questions, and learn from the experiences of participants.

Information Technology Minister K T Rama Rao, Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, former IPS official Sanjay Sahay and badminton star Jwala Gutta will attend the summit.

"Cybercrime, the new endemic, has infiltrated every aspect of our society now more than ever. So, we must unite and commit to being vigilant and informed citizens and businesses," said HCSC chairman and Commissioner of Police, C. V. Anand.

Chaitanya Gorrepati, Secretary General, HCSC, stated that this summit serves as an excellent opportunity for professionals and experts from various fields to come together and address the pressing challenges in cybersecurity. "We look forward to fruitful discussions and innovative solutions that will drive our collective efforts in safeguarding our digital assets."

Santosh Kaveti, Joint Secretary for Cyber Forum, said the Forum plans to launch monthly business connects, a series of short films to promote awareness in the community, and continue executing ongoing programs such as Cyber Smart Program and Cyber Squad for schools. "These initiatives will further strengthen our commitment to a secure cyber ecosystem."

HCSC is a not-for-profit society that brings together the Hyderabad City Police Commissionerate, various establishments, government agencies, and citizens to promote safety and security in the city. Focusing on women's safety, traffic safety, infrastructure security, and cybersecurity, HCSC adopts a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model and collaborates with stakeholders from diverse sectors to create awareness and enhance safety.

