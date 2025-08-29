Habitual timber smugglers detained under PSA in J&K's Kupwara

Srinagar, Aug 29 (IANS) On the basis of a dossier prepared by the Forest Department, Deputy Commissioner in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, on Friday, booked three habitual timber smugglers under the Public Safety Act (PSA), officials said.

Officials added that the Forest department has taken stringent action against three habitual timber smugglers under the PSA in Kupwara district.

"The action was formalised through orders issued by the Kupwara Deputy Commissioner Shrikant Balasaheb Suse, following the recommendations from the Divisional Forest Officer of Kamraj Forest division."

"The offenders were found consistently involved in illegal timber smuggling activities that posed a serious threat to public order and the region's ecological integrity."

"Irfan Ali Shah, Conservator of Forests, Kashmir North Circle, emphasised that this action delivers a clear and firm message to all offenders."

The senior forest officer said, "The Forest Department, in close coordination with the district administrations of Kupwara and Baramulla, remains resolute in its mission to safeguard our green assets."

"We will not hesitate to act against those who harm our forests."

Meanwhile, the Forest department has urged citizens to support these efforts by reporting any suspicious or unlawful activities to the nearest forest office.

The harsh PSA was enacted by the Jammu and Kashmir Legislature in 1978 during the chief ministership of late Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah.

The act was originally invoked against timber smugglers and Bob Khan of Ganderbal district was the first timber smuggler to be detained under the PSA.

The act was later used against anti-national and anti-social elements.

The harsh law allows the executive to detain a person for two years without any judicial intervention.

The PSA permits authorities to detain individuals without formal charges or a trial, even if they are already in custody or recently granted bail.

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court has, however, quashed many PSA detentions, ruling that these had been made without proper application of mind by the detaining authority.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.