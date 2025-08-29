‘No JeM infiltration in Bihar’: ADG Law & Order Pankaj Darad

Patna, Aug 29 (IANS) A day after reports claimed that three terrorists of Pakistan-backed outfit Jaish-e-Muhammed (JeM) had entered Bihar via Nepal, the Bihar Police clarified on Friday that no such infiltration has taken place.

ADG (Law and Order) Pankaj Darad, while speaking to the media, said that investigations have revealed the three Pakistani citizens in question did not cross into Bihar.

According to the police probe, the men had arrived in Kathmandu from Dubai on August 8, but instead of moving towards the Indo-Nepal border, they flew directly to Malaysia.

“No evidence or clue has been found so far to suggest that these individuals entered Bihar’s territory,” ADG Darad confirmed.

He further added that at present, there is no concrete proof of their links to Jaish-e-Muhammed or any other terrorist outfit, though agencies are continuing detailed investigations into the matter.

Earlier, based on intelligence inputs, the Bihar Police had issued an alert across the state and even announced a reward of Rs 50,000 each for the three suspects identified as Hasnain Ali, Adil Hussain, and Mohammad Usman.

Pankaj Darad said that so far, investigations have revealed no evidence of infiltration.

The ADG emphasised that despite these findings, the police remain constantly alert, and intensive checks and investigations continue in the border areas.

“So far, all reports suggest the news of infiltration has proved to be baseless. But this entire episode has definitely tested the alertness of the Bihar Police and security agencies,” he said.

Despite this clarification, the Bihar Police is maintaining strict vigilance. In border districts, security forces are conducting flag marches and stepping up checking operations.

Sniffer dogs are being deployed to scan people and luggage at bus stands, railway stations, malls, and crowded markets.

Meanwhile, major changes were also made in the security arrangements of the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s Voter Adhikar Yatra after the state Police issued a state-wide high alert.

On Thursday, LoP Rahul Gandhi travelled directly from his Sitamarhi camp to the Janaki Temple, avoiding the planned halts at several welcome platforms.

The much-anticipated roadshow scheduled after his temple visit was also cancelled at the last moment.

For the first time since the yatra began, LoP Rahul Gandhi shifted from an open jeep to a closed vehicle due to heightened security concerns.

He also advanced his schedule, reaching Motihari by 11 am on Thursday, an hour ahead of the planned time, and did not stop at any intermediate locations.

LoP Rahul Gandhi emphasised that the campaign’s objective is to make citizens aware of their constitutional rights.

