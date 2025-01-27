Gurugram MLA directs officials to expedite infrastructure development projects, uplift civic amenities

Gurugram, Jan 27 (IANS) Mukesh Sharma, the BJP MLA from the Gurgaon constituency, on Monday, directed concerned officials to expedite infrastructure development projects and uplift civic amenities.

The MLA chaired a meeting with senior officials of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA).

Various ongoing and upcoming projects being undertaken by the GMDA were discussed and key action points to uplift the city's infrastructure and amenities for the benefit of the public were outlined by the Gurugram MLA.

"Gurugram is among the top smart cities of the country and one of the fastest growing economic hubs of Haryana. GMDA is executing key projects to further accelerate Millennium City's growth and development. We envision to make Gurugram a world-class urban city meeting global standards in all aspects and provide quality civic amenities for its residents," the MLA said.

During the meeting, several aspects of further strengthening the infrastructure and elevating public amenities in the city were discussed.

The ongoing drainage projects being undertaken by GMDA to enhance Gurugram's drainage network and address the issue of waterlogging during the monsoon season were outlined by the concerned officers.

Sharma said that cleaning and desilting of the open drain in Sector-5 and ensuring the connectivity of the surface drain with the master stormwater drain on the stretch from Atul Kataria Chowk up to Bhagat Singh Chowk be taken up on priority to provide relief to the residents during the upcoming monsoon season.

It was also submitted by GMDA officers that additional road gullies every 10 metres along the master sector roads will be constructed to ensure quick disposal of stormwater during the rainy season.

The matter of improving CCTV surveillance in the city was also touched upon during the discussion.

GMDA CEO Shyamal Misra added that around 1,200 cameras are functional in Gurugram which play an instrumental role in traffic management and monitoring in the city.

Additionally, GMDA is undertaking Phase 3 of the project wherein an additional 10,000 cameras will be installed to enhance CCTV surveillance in the city.

The MLA emphasised that key public areas such as all major markets and parks in Gurugram may be taken up on priority and an adequate number of CCTV cameras may be installed at the earliest to enhance the security in these high-density public areas.

"To provide safe, clean, and well-equipped social infrastructure in the city, the matter for improvement of Leisure Valley Park in Sector-29, Tau Devi Lal Botanical Garden in Sector 52, and Tau Devi Lal Park in Sector-22 was also highlighted, wherein the Gurugram MLA said that adequate lighting, sanitation, plantation and provision of synthetic tracks must be ensured for the benefit of the park visitors.

The Infra-I division of GMDA submitted that over 64 km of master sector roads across the city along with 17.2 km of service roads will be repaired by the Authority to improve the road infrastructure in Gurugram and enhance road safety for commuters in the city.

Sharma instructed that the provision of footpaths must also be taken up to facilitate the safe movement of pedestrians.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.