Gurugram: Manohar Lal visits Bandhwari waste management plant

Gurugram, Oct 31 (IANS) Union Power, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday visited the Bandhwari Waste Management Plant located on Gurugram-Faridabad Road.

While inspecting the plant, he instructed the officials to speed up waste management work under the Swachh Bharat Mission.

"The central and state governments are working seriously towards solving the garbage problem of both Gurugram and Faridabad districts. Under this, work is being done rapidly towards the disposal of legacy waste in Bandhwari, and efforts are being made to make the plant garbage-free by disposing of the entire legacy waste within the stipulated period," Khattar said.

He asserted that an MoU has been signed with NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Limited (NVVNL) to set up a plant to make charcoal from waste in Bandhwari and the next 6 months, Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG) will transfer 15 acres of land to the company to set up the plant.

Khattar also directed the civic body officials to keep working continuously to dispose of legacy waste and speed up the work. He also inquired about the waste disposal process from the representatives of both agencies engaged in the work of legacy waste disposal.

As per the assessment done in January 2023, 30.43 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste was present at the Bandhwari plant. From January 2023 to July 2024, 9.32 lakh metric tonnes of fresh waste reached here, an MCG official said.

Thus, out of a total of 39.75 lakh metric tonnes of waste in the plant, 30.18 lakh metric tonnes of waste has been disposed of from January 2023 to July 2024. Now, including the remaining 9.57 lakh tonnes of legacy waste and the expected 2.50 lakh metric tonnes of fresh waste, a total of 12.07 lakh metric tonnes of waste will be disposed of by December 2024.

He said that about 4000 tonnes of waste from both Faridabad and Gurugram cities is reaching the plant every day. The MCG is disposing of 7000 tonnes of waste in the plant every day.

For this, 30 Poklane, 64 Hiva, 2 Dozers and 23 Tromals are working in the plant.

