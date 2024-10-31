Haryana CM celebrates Diwali with elderly, children

Chandigarh, Oct 31 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday celebrated Diwali with the elderly and children by visiting Baba Bansivala Vridha Ashram and Sakshi Balkunj Ashram in Ladwa town in Kurukshetra district.

He distributed sweets, shawls, and fruit baskets, wishing everyone a Happy Diwali.

The Chief Minister began his visit at Baba Bansivala Vridha Ashram, where he paid respects to the inmates. Speaking to them, he expressed his joy in being with them and mentioned that he had come to seek their blessings. He highlighted that the grand temple of Lord Ram has been constructed in Ayodhya, which is beautifully adorned for the festival.

On this occasion, he enquired about the accommodation and food arrangements for the elderly residents. During his interaction, some elderly individuals requested the Chief Minister's assistance in obtaining old-age pensions and Ayushman cards. In response, the Chief Minister directed the Deputy Commissioner, who was present, to take action to address these issues.

The Chief Minister said he felt fortunate to receive blessings from the elders on this auspicious festival.

After this, the Chief Minister visited Sakshi Balkunj Ashram in Ladwa, where he extended his blessings to the children living there and wished them a happy Diwali. He encouraged the children to study with dedication and hard work, emphasising that goals can only be achieved through perseverance.

He also gathered information about facilities provided to the children from the ashram's director, who mentioned that 15 children reside there and are receiving various forms of support.

The elderly and children expressed great joy at the Chief Minister's presence, noting that this was the first time a Chief Minister had visited them during Diwali to share in their festivities.

Later, the Chief Minister went to Kisan Vishram Grih in Babain, where he wished BJP workers, officials, and other dignitaries a Happy Diwali.

