Gurugram: GMDA to boost effective traffic management & road safety

Gurugram, March 5 (IANS) The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has signed an MoU with Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) and Utkrisht Society for 'Safe Haryana', to further strengthen effective traffic management as well as increase safety on the city roads.

The objective of this project is to eliminate/reduce manual intervention in traffic enforcement and challan system, reduce traffic violations, accidents and fatalities by the implementation of ITMS and strengthen enforcement of traffic rules, as well as induce behavioral change of road commuters through traffic enforcement.

GMDA has already completed Phase 1 of the CCTV project wherein 1200 cameras at 218 junctions in Gurugram and Manesar areas have already been installed. These camera feeds are monitored round the clock by the Police Department for city surveillance and traffic management.

MSIL will further install 400 CCTV cameras equipped ITMS technologies which would include hardware and software for Red Light Violation Detection System (RLVDS), Speed Violation Detection System (SVDS), Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR), helmet detection, wrong side driving detection, Electronic Challan System at multiple junctions of various road stretches in the City and ensure its integration with GMDA command and control center to monitor the traffic in the city.

Additionally, Utkrisht Society for Safe Haryana, is a non-profit initiative of Haryana State Police set up with an aim to foster public-private partnership on the subject of safety, between the Haryana Police and the industry in the state, with road safety being one of the focus areas.

The Haryana State Police is responsible for the maintenance of law and order for the entire city, including road traffic management as well as for the improvement of road safety in the city.

The Gurugram Police works in coordination with GMDA, Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), Public Works Department, Haryana, National Highways Authority of India and is responsible for traffic enforcement as well as investigation and data collection of road crashes within the City.

“GMDA, MSIL and Utkirsh Society will collaboratively work towards intensifying improved traffic management systems in Gurugram and improve the safety quotient on the city roads,” said P.K. Aggrawal, Consultant, Smart City Division, GMDA.

