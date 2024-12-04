Gurugram: Demolition drive conducted from bus stand to Sheetla Mata Mandir Road

Gurugram, Dec 4 (IANS) A major anti-enforcement drive led by GMDA was conducted by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Wednesday from the bus stand to Sheetla Mata Mandir road.

The total stretch is around two kilometres. DTP GMDA, R.S. Batth recently visited this road twice and also directed people to remove encroachment.

It was found that owners of eating food joints and repair shops, blanket shops and provisional stores were keeping materials of their shops in an extended area of 10 to 15 ft.

After two visits, DTP GMDA directed the concerned offenders to remove these in 24 hours.

Accordingly, DTP GMDA cum nodal officer R. S. Batth along with a team of MCG and police forces reached on Wednesday and demolished the illegal extensions made by shopkeepers.

A demolition drive was conducted by the GMDA enforcement wing and MCG team after two days of surveys on the Bus Stand to CRPF Road.

The residents of the area had raised many issues pertaining to illegal hawkers and traffic congestion from the Bus Stand to CRPF Road where unauthorised walls, Net fabricated iron sheds, kiosks, and illegal ramps were constructed on the road.

During this drive, DTP RS BATTH said that illegal 10 carts, 90 illegal sheds in front of shops, and 5 kiosks were removed for from the road for public convenience.

"After our action, citizens of Gurugram will surely feel that traffic situation will improve and there will be a smooth flow of traffic on road without any jam. Demolition drives started from the Bus Stand to CRPF Road. We are not against anybody and always give time to all to remove the encroachment but those who don’t understand face strict action. I request all to cooperate to make city encroachment free and clean," said R.S. Baath.

During this drive Planning Division, ATP Satinder Arya, ATP Mange Ram, JE Sumit and Ashish, and Mohit Kumar along with the MCG team and local police force were available for a smooth drive.

