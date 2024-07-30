Gunmen kill 5 at Nigeria security checkpoint

Abuja, July 30 (IANS) Nigerian police said Tuesday a manhunt has been launched for a group of gunmen who allegedly opened fire at a security checkpoint in the country's southeastern state of Imo, killing five, including four local police personnel, late Monday.

A trader near the security checkpoint was also killed during the incident in Irete, in the Owerri West Local Government Area, Henry Okoye, a spokesman for the police in Imo, told Xinhua over the phone Tuesday.

Police accused the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra/Eastern Security Network, a militant group in southeastern Nigeria, of masterminding the attack.

