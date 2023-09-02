Gujarat reports 4,552 hectare growth in coconut cultivation in a decade

Gandhinagar, Sep 2 (IANS) Gujarat holds 25,672 hectares dedicated to coconut cultivation, a notable rise from 21,120 hectares recorded in 2012-13, according to the latest data by the Department of Agriculture.

State Director of Horticulture, P.M. Vaghasia credits this increase to the expansion of the coconut plantation area, yielding 21.42 crore ripe coconuts annually.

Prominent coconut-producing districts include Gir-Somnath, Junagadh, Bhavnagar, Valsad, Kutch, Navsari, and Devbhoomi Dwarka.

Bipinbhai Rathod, Joint Director of Horticulture, shared insights on the state's coconut distribution. "While 20 per cent of coconuts are produced as green and 42 per cent as ripe, 5 per cent are kept by farmers for self-consumption and seeds. Moreover, 33 per cent of our coconuts are exported to other states including Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh."

Amidst the biennial coconut production cycle, the summer season witnesses a pronounced spike in coconut demand. Gujarat Coconut Development Programme has been initiated with a budget allocation of Rs. 403.30 lakh, aiming to advance the state's coconut cultivation further.

Farmers, too, are being encouraged to join the coconut bandwagon. The Gujarat Coconut Development Programme offers a 75 per cent subsidy on plantation costs and further financial support for integrated nutrition and pest management. It has 4,000 beneficiaries already benefitting from the board's schemes.

