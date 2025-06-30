Guardiola defends Klopp, unsure if Club World Cup will derail Manchester City’s season

New Delhi, June 30 (IANS) A few days after former Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp labelled the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup as the worst idea ever implemented in football, his former rival and Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola jumped to his defence.

Manchester City are facing Al-Hilal in the Round of 16 of the FIFA Club World Cup. Guardiola said he understands the argument made by Klopp.

“Listen, I fought a lot with Jurgen many, many times. I know where his idea comes from,” said Guardiola. “We fought a lot in England, and also when we went to the UEFA meetings, and especially when we discussed the Premier League calendar, and how to add more quality to it. (We discussed) giving the managers and players more rest, because that’s how you add more quality.

“So his comments (on the Club World Cup) didn’t surprise me a lot. I understand him. I respect him. I’ve had an incredible relationship with Jurgen for many years as rivals. Now he’s stepped back from that position [as a manager] and I understand his argument, because I would defend his argument as well,” said Guardiola.

After a horrid 2024/25 season which saw Manchester City’s streak of four consecutive Premier League titles come to an end, Guardiola is looking at the ongoing tournament as a path for his side to be competitive again but acknowledged he does not know whether the club world cup will destroy his side’s campaign in the upcoming season.

"I want them to feel that this is our path again to be competitive like we have been in eight of the last nine years. After this, let's see what happens. Let's see what happens after the final. We will rest for the time the Premier League allow us. Maybe in November, December or January it will be a disaster, we are exhausted and the World Cup has destroyed us,” he added.

