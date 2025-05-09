Grateful for the love, say makers of Mahesh Babu's 'Maharishi' as film completes six years!

Chennai, 9 May (IANS) Calling director Vamshi Paidipally's blockbuster film 'Maharishi, featuring Mahesh Babu, Pooja Hegde and Allari Naresh in the lead, a journey of ambition and self-discovery, the film's makers on Friday recalled that the film had now completed six years and said that they were grateful for the love it still continues to receive.

On a day the National Award winning film completed six years, PVP Cinemas, one of the production houses that produced the film, took to its X timeline to pen its thoughts on the film and the impact it had made on audiences.

PVP Cinemas wrote, "Six years ago, a journey of ambition & self-discovery, #Maharshi found its way into the hearts of millions! Grateful for the love it continues to receive."

The film, which was a commercial success, emerged a blockbuster, making a worldwide gross of over Rs 200 crore. In fact, the film went on to become the third highest grossing film in the year 2019.

It also won two National Awards – one for the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and one for Best Choreography.

The story of the film, which was jointly written by Vamshi Paidipally, Hari and Solomon, had lyrics by Shreemani. The action sequences in the film were choreographed by Ram-Lakshman and music for the film was scored by Devi Sri Prasad.

Cinematography for the film was by KU Mohanan. Three production houses – namely Vyjayanthi Movies, Sri Venkateshwara Creations and PVP Cinema jointly produced the film.

National Award winning editor, K L Praveen, who is rated highly in the Tamil and Telugu film industries, had earlier this year called the film a “cinematic masterpiece”.

Taking to his instagram timeline, Praveen, who was also the editor of the film, wrote, “Maharshi – A Journey of Success & Social Change. A film that beautifully blends ambition, friendship, and responsibility, ‘Maharshi’ is a cinematic masterpiece that resonates with every heart.”

The editing ace went on to add, “From high-stakes corporate drama to rural empowerment, every frame was crafted to keep the narrative gripping and emotionally engaging. Editing this film was all about enhancing its depth and making its impact stronger.”

