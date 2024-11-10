From grassroots to elite, Mumbai's IOT FC for record-breaking journey

Mumbai, Nov 10 (IANS) Gaining three or more promotions in consecutive years in professional football is an exceptional achievement. Mumbai’s India On Track Football Club (IOT FC) has achieved this distinction in the last five years — rising from the lowest rung of the Mumbai Football League to the top at a breakneck speed.

IOT FC is a grassroots football club founded in 2018, which has quickly become one of the most exciting teams in Mumbai football. In just four years, this senior men’s team has risen through the ranks of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA), achieving an unprecedented record: four consecutive league promotions in four seasons.

In the 2024-25 season, this small club is going for a bigger record — winning the Mumbai Premier League, the top-tier football league and making it five in a row in the Mumbai Football Association’s Mumbai Football League, the second oldest football league in Asia after the Calcutta Football League.

Football leagues are usually organised in a pyramid system, so a club has to win the division or go through playoffs every year to achieve promotion to the higher division. Very few clubs around the world have managed to climb from the lowest to the top tier in a short period, clearing four divisions in four years. IOT FC is one of those that has achieved this feat.

IOT FC’s story is one of grit, determination, and unparalleled consistency. They started their training sessions on Mumbai’s Juhu Beach, as there was no available ground for them to book. Yet, they rose through the ranks, achieving what only a few clubs, even on a global scale, can claim to have achieved. The club has been promoted four seasons in a row – a rare feat that only 15 other clubs in the world have managed to achieve joining the likes of Grazer AK (Austria), SV Rodinghausen and TV Herkenrath (Germany), SC Sagamihara and Iwaki FC (Japan), among others. What is remarkable is that IOT FC is one of the few clubs to do so in the last five years, further underscoring the magnitude of their achievement.

What makes their achievements particularly noteworthy is that the club has made such progress without its own football ground, with the help of local talent, and without the financial clout enjoyed by other clubs in the top divisions of MFA. They have managed to keep their success graph despite the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We, as a club, have always been aligned to set winning processes. Although the intangibles of this process have been our values of commitment, honesty, sacrifice, and welfare of players and all people associated with the club. Hard work in training, opposition scouting, a clear tactical plan, game management, and the intangibles have made us successful so far,” says IOT FC head coach Yash Shah.

After clinching four promotions in four years -- IOT has won one title and finished in the top two to gain automatic promotion in three others, the club will now be competing against the best football teams in Mumbai, showcasing the same drive, discipline and flair that have made them a formidable force in Mumbai football.

What sets IOT FC apart is not just their impressive record but the values and vision that underpin the club. As a grassroots football organisation, the club was founded to nurture and develop local talent, and it continues to be a platform for aspiring footballers to grow and achieve their full potential. Their rapid rise through the MFA leagues is a testament not only to the talent and skill of the players but also to the dedication and strategic planning of the club’s management.

IOT FC is more than just a football team; it is a symbol of ambition, resilience, and community. Their success has inspired countless young footballers across Mumbai, demonstrating what is possible when passion and hard work come together. As the team prepares to face Mumbai’s top clubs in the Premier League, they do so as a club that has earned the respect of both players and fans alike.

“With India On Track FC, we set out to prove that grassroots football, when done right, when done with the values of discipline, integrity and a winning mindset, can achieve remarkable results. Our mission was to combine professional training with strong values, and I’m incredibly proud of how far we’ve come. Watching the team succeed season after season is a testament to that original vision, and we’re really looking forward to how IOT FC will grow, how its players will develop, and the opportunities we can give them for new beginnings, constant improvement, and a positive team environment,” says Gaurav Modwel, Chairman of IOT, who was previously the CEO of Pune City FC, a club that competed in the Indian Super League (ISL).

At Pune City FC, he was instrumental in establishing the club’s presence and fostering a competitive football culture, and further influenced and impacted Indian sport, especially football, because of his deep focus on youth sports development.

As IOT FC’s campaign in the Mumbai Premier League gathers pace, the focus is on maintaining the momentum that has carried them through four consecutive league titles. They are in Group B of the 18-team league and in the top half after three rounds and on course to achieving their ambition.

The club’s ambition is not limited to just this season; they have their sights set on building a long-term legacy in Mumbai football and beyond. With a squad brimming with talent and a coaching team that has guided them to success year after year, IOT FC is well-positioned to continue their winning ways.

This season, however, will be their toughest test yet. Competing against Mumbai’s elite, IOT FC will need to bring their very best to the pitch. But with the team’s track record, there is every reason to believe that they will rise to the challenge and continue to defy expectations.

As the Mumbai Premier League gets underway, football fans across the city are eager to see whether IOT FC can make history by securing their fifth consecutive title. Whatever the outcome, one thing is certain: IOT FC is a club that has already made an indelible mark on Indian football, and their story is far from over.

"It’s not just about winning titles – it’s about fostering a culture of excellence, discipline, and integrity. We want to give athletes the platform to realise their full potential and, in doing so, elevate Indian football, create team India’s next generation of players, and put India on the global stage," says Modwel.

