Grand Prix F1: Drivers in dismay as FIA increases maximum fines to 1m Euros

Paris, Oct 20 (IANS) Formula 1 drivers showed their discontent and dismay after the FIA increased the maximum fines to 1m Euros (£873,000) ahead of this weekend’s United States Grand Prix.

The governing body of motorsports, the FIA said on Thursday it was quadrupling the maximum fine stewards can impose from 250,000 euros, stating the amount had been static for the last 12 years and "does not reflect the current needs of motorsports".

"In October 2022, the Council of the European Union stressed the need to prevent and counter the use of pyrotechnics at sports venues," read the FIA statement.

"Following a review of the situation in motorsport, it has been concluded that the unauthorised use of all pyrotechnical devices at races can pose significant public health and safety risks and, as such, should be prevented and countered.

"The [WMSC] therefore approved a new provision and definition in the ISC prohibiting the unauthorised possession and use of pyrotechnics at FIA competitions."

The changes have increased the maximum fine for F1 competitors to €1,000,000 and €750,000 for the other FIA world championships (World Rally, World Rally-Raid, World Endurance, World Rallycross and Formula E) and €500,000 for all other FIA championships, cups, trophies, challenges or series.

Sanctions including fines can be applied to any FIA event competitor – be they an individual driver, a team, or even an event.

The news came as a shock for most of the drivers with Mercedes duo Lewis Hamilton and George Russell among the most vocal critics of the move and both wanting to know where the money collected from fines will be spent.

"If they are going to fine us €1m, let's make sure that 100 percent of that goes to a cause," said Hamilton.

"There is a lot of money in this industry and there is a lot more that we need to do to increase diversity, improve access, and create more opportunities for people who don't have an opportunity to get into a sport like this.

"That is the only way they will get that money from me."

Grand Prix Drivers Association director Russell advised FIA to use money from fines for the betterment of motorsport and expressed his concerns over the financial impact such fines could have on drivers.

"I think it's pretty ridiculous that a driver could be fined €1m, In my first year of Formula 1, I was on a five-figure salary and actually lost over six figures in that first year from paying for my trainer, paying for flights, paying for an assistant - and that's probably the case for 25 percent of the grid, said Russell.

"We're doing what we love, so we're not complaining about that. But if you take a year-one driver who probably by the end of the year is losing over €100,000 because of the investments he has to make, you fine them a million. What's going to happen?” he added.

The now three-time world champion Red Bull's Max Verstappen was infamously fined €50,000 during the 2021 season for touching the rear wing of Hamilton's Mercedes in the Brazilian Grand Prix qualifying session and questioned the authority on new fine.

"If touching a rear wing is €50,000, then I would like to know what €1m is. Then maybe we can also sponsor the bottles of wine. I'll get ready," said Verstappen.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.