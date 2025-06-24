Gradually winding up evacuation exercise after ceasefire: Indian Embassy in Iran

Tehran/New Delhi, June 24 (IANS) The Indian Embassy in Iran on Tuesday evening announced that it is gradually winding up the evacuation exercise initiated during the military conflict in the region as there has been an announcement of ceasefire.

"The Embassy has closed the contact desk that was opened to register new names for evacuation. At the same time, the Government of India is keeping a careful eye on the evolving situation, and will reassess its strategy in case there is again a threat to the security of Indian nationals in Iran," the Embassy posted on X.

It stated that Indians who are in other parts of Iran, but were planning to travel to Mashhad for evacuation, are advised to remain where they are, and continue to monitor the news, as well as any updated advice issued by the Embassy.

"Those Indians who had already travelled to Mashhad in the last few days and are staying in one of the hotels arranged by the Embassy, are requested to shift to Sadr hotel today itself, because the Embassy will be releasing the rooms in other hotels. The Embassy will retain the rooms in Sadr hotel for two more nights (until checkout time on 26 June). This will also allow citizens time to assure themselves that the security situation in Iran is indeed returning to normal," it added.

The Embassy, however, said that if Indian citizens need any advice or assistance, or have any other special needs, they may contact the Embassy through the telegram channel or on the helplines provided earlier. These communication channels will be open for the next few days.

Giving highest priority to the safety and security of its nationals abroad, India had launched Operation Sindhu to evacuate Indian nationals from Iran as the situation deteriorated in the region due to the conflict between Iran and Israel.

As a first step, the Indian Embassy evacuated 110 Indian students from northern Iran, assisting them in safely crossing over into Armenia on June 17. The students travelled by road to the Armenian capital, Yerevan, under the supervision of Indian missions in Iran and Armenia before leaving for New Delhi on a special flight.

On Tuesday, Indian nationals evacuated from Iran on a special flight arrived in New Delhi from Mashhad.

Later, Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita warmly received 281 Indians, three Sri Lankans and two Nepalese nationals evacuated from Iran. They arrived in New Delhi on a special flight from Mashhad on Tuesday afternoon as the number of Indian nationals brought home from Iran as part of Operation Sindhu increased to 2576 people.

India had also launched the Israel leg of Operation Sindhu on June 23, bringing home several groups of Indian nationals from Israel.

So far, 594 Indians have returned from Israel as part of Operation Sindhu.

