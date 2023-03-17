UP govt to refurbish secondary schools, survey soon

Lucknow, March 17 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh government is all set to conduct the baseline assessment and geotag survey of schools that need reconstruction, repair and renovation of the dilapidated buildings of the government and aided high school and intermediate schools.

A team of 1,405 surveyors will be roped in to carry out the survey of 6,895 schools in a massive exercise till March 25.

The analysis report will be uploaded on the Alankar UP mobile app.

According to the guidelines, schools will have to upload the building photo along with the portions that need repair, reconstruction or renovation on an online portal.

The survey is being undertaken to ascertain the actual infrastructural status of the secondary schools and perform gap analysis in order to transform the schools.

School buildings, which are 75 years old and are in a dilapidated state, will be given preference.

After the survey, selected schools will have to send a proposal to the secondary education department with a condition that they will share a matching grant for the makeover.

"It is the first time that the government has decided to give a new lease of life to secondary schools, particularly aided ones. District level committees will screen the applications in preferential order. The survey team will verify the demand of the school," said an official spokesman.

There are several old magnificent government and aided school structures that now need immediate restoration.

The questionnaire for the schools includes availability of toilets, incinerators, hand washing unit, tiling in classrooms, condition of blackboard, green board in classrooms, desk and bench, boundary walls, electricity and laboratories.

