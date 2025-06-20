Govt to launch dedicated mobile app for sports talent identification 

New Delhi, June 20 (IANS) After taking note of several heartwarming and inspirational viral videos on social media, showcasing young children displaying raw and untapped talent in sports like cricket, athletics, and archery, the government is planning to launch a dedicated mobile application to transform such abilities into national sporting assets.

Through this platform, citizens will be able to upload videos of talented children from their surroundings — including schools and villages — across various sporting disciplines.

This initiative is a part of our commitment to talent identification, encouraging public participation in discovering the next generation of sports stars from every corner of the country, the ministry source said.

This tech-enabled initiative is designed to ensure fairness and inclusivity in the talent identification process — so that no potential champion is left behind due to a lack of resources or opportunities, it added.

The uploaded videos will be evaluated by the zonal talent selection committees under the Khelo India framework. These committees will include expert coaches, former athletes, and sports scientists.

Promising young talents selected through this platform will be admitted to Khelo India Centres, where they will receive structured training, sports science support, nutrition guidance, and mentorship.

This initiative is a step towards building a strong sports talent pipeline for the Olympics 2036 and other major international sporting events. This platform aims to ensure early identification of talent and its systematic nurturing.

This initiative aligns with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to transform India into a global sporting powerhouse and to promote a vibrant sports culture across the nation.

In 2018, the revamped “Khelo India – National Programme for Development of Sports” had a dedicated 'Talent Identification and Development' vertical.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.