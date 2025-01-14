Govt establishes National Turmeric Board to boost exports, farmers' welfare

New Delhi, Jan 14 (IANS) In a bid to boost research and development of new turmeric products, the government on Tuesday launched the National Turmeric Board, that will pay special attention on welfare of 'Golden Spice' farmers, develop good varieties and focus on its exports.

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, inaugurated the board in the national capital and announced Palle Ganga Reddy as its Chairperson. The headquarters of the Board has been set up at Nizamabad, Telangana.

"The Board will pay special attention to the welfare of the turmeric farmers spread across 20 states, including Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya and others," said the Union Minister.

India has more than 62 per cent share of world turmeric trade. During 2023-24, 1.62 lakh tonnes of turmeric and turmeric products valued at $226.5 million were exported.

"There is immense potential in increasing turmeric production in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and the formation of the Turmeric Board will boost the income of turmeric producers in the country," Union Minister Goyal added.

The representatives from various ministries will also be part of the National Turmeric Board, along with representatives from exporters and producers’ bodies.

The Board will also look into creating awareness of the essential and medical properties of turmeric, ways to increase its yield and boost logistics and supply chain to foster trade into newer markets.

He highlighted that the Board will also ensure quality and safety standards of turmeric production and exports.

In FY 2023-24, an area of 3.05 lakh hectares was under turmeric cultivation in India with a production of 10.74 lakh tonnes.

The country was responsible for over 70 per cent of global turmeric production, said the minister, adding that 30 varieties of turmeric are produced in the country.

Representatives of the Ministry of AYUSH, the Department of Pharmaceuticals, the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and the Department of Commerce have also been nominated for the Board, according to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.