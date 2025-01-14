Disappointing that Centre, UGC destabilising higher education sector: CM Vijayan

Kochi, Jan 14 (IANS) Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, on Tuesday, accused the Centre and the University Grants Commission (UGC) of adopting a disappointing approach aimed at "destabilising" institutions under the state government.

He cited the latest UGC regulations which, he claimed, threatened the autonomy of state universities.

“A prime example of this is the latest UGC regulations, which threaten the autonomy of state universities. State Universities function according to Acts formulated by elected Legislative Assemblies, and the creation of such regulations undermines this autonomy,” said CM Vijayan while inaugurating a Conclave on Next-Gen Higher Education, titled, 'Shaping Kerala's Future - Towards A New Episteme', here.

He said, "The Union government and the UGC should refrain from such actions, and respect the autonomy of universities and the rights of state governments in matters concerning education.”

“We have no opposition to establishing minimum qualifications for teacher appointments or similar matters, and we fully adhere to such regulations. However, the UGC overstepping its boundaries in this way is unacceptable. Most of the universities are funded by state resources, with minimal Central contributions,” said CM Vijayan.

“By pursuing such actions, the UGC and the Union government fail to recognise that these efforts could lead to the collapse of a publicly funded higher education system that is efficient, ultimately paving the way for more private educational institutions. Already, numerous private universities operate across the country, many of which do not even adhere to UGC regulations. If these attempts continue, they will not only harm public universities but also undermine the very integrity of the UGC itself,” added CM Vijayan.

The Chief Minister further stated that his government's goal is to make quality higher education accessible to everyone and inclusive for learners with different learning challenges and needs. “Kerala’s higher education sector is being transformed to meet local needs and global demands. We will welcome learners and educators who are ready to work cooperatively on local and global issues,” said CM Vijayan.

He pointed out that restructuring the state’s higher education sector to align with industry and employment demands is crucial. “As part of this effort, initiatives such as campus industrial parks and skill parks have been launched in various parts of the state. Consequently, industrial partnerships will be a central focus of this conclave.”

The draft UGC (Minimum Qualifications for Appointment and Promotion of Teachers and Academic Staff in Universities and Colleges and Measures for Maintenance of Standards in Higher Education) Regulations, 2025, was released on January 6 by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. It has revised the selection process for Vice-Chancellors. The UGC draft has given the powers to Chancellors or Visitors to constitute a three-member search-cum-selection committee to appoint Vice-Chancellors. The guidelines also warn that non-implementation of it may result in debarring an institution from participating in UGC schemes or from offering degree programmes. The UGC has given 30 days for the stakeholders and public to comment on the draft.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.