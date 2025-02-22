Govt to establish working women's hostels in each district: Rajasthan minister

Jaipur, Feb 22 (IANS) Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Avinash Gehlot announced in the Assembly on Friday that working women's hostels will be opened in all districts of Rajasthan in a phased manner. He informed that land has already been allotted at 30 district headquarters, while the process is underway at 11 more locations.

During the Question Hour, Gehlot stated that the state government has submitted a Rs 165.32 crore proposal to the Ministry of Women and Child Development under the Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment 2024-25.

This proposal, sent on January 24, 2025, seeks funding for constructing working women hostels across Rajasthan. He added that land has already been allotted for hostels at all divisional headquarters, including Ajmer, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Bikaner, Udaipur, Kota, and Bharatpur.

Guidelines for operating the Working Women Residence Scheme were also presented in the Assembly.

In a written response to MLA Anita Bhadel’s question, the Minister provided details on land allotment and said that land allotment has been done in 23 districts including Sikar, Pali, Churu, Bundi, Jhalawar, Chittorgarh, Baran, Karauli, Sri Ganganagar, Alwar, Bhilwara, Jalore, Nagaur, Jaisalmer, Jhunjhunu, Tonk, Hanumangarh, Dausa, Sirohi, Beawar, and Didwana-Kuchaman.

Meanwhile, it was informed, the process is ongoing in 11 districts – including Banswara, Barmer, Rajsamand, Pratapgarh, Dholpur, Balotra, Deeg, Khairthal Tijara, Kotputli Behror, Phalodi, and Salumber.

The Minister assured that efforts will be made to finalise the land allotment within this financial year. Additionally, the state government invited expressions of interest from institutions to operate hostels in rented buildings across all districts.

Advertisements were published in newspapers on February 12, and proposals are due by March 10.

Criticising the previous government’s in-action, Avinash Gehlot criticised it for failing to implement the Indira Gandhi Working Women Hostel scheme announced in the 2023-24 Budget.

The plan aimed to establish hostels for 100 women at divisional headquarters and 50 women at district headquarters, but no funds were allocated, and no hostels were opened.

In contrast, the current government, under CM Bhajan Lal Sharma, has already submitted a Rs 165 crore proposal to the Centre.

On the establishment of Balika Sainik Schools, Gehlot said that 15 acres of land has been identified for the school at Government Higher Secondary School, Hathikheda, in Ajmer district.

The proposal is currently under review by the Ajmer Development Authority, and details of actions taken so far were presented in the Assembly.

This initiative marks a significant step toward women’s empowerment by providing secure housing for working women and expanding educational opportunities for girls.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.