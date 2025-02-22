Akhil Gogoi seeks probe into Assam CM’s allegation

Guwahati, Feb 22 (IANS) The fight between Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the opposition leaders has been scaling up as the Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi has written a letter to CM to investigate his wife--Gitasree Tamuly's recruitment process in a college.

The Chief Minister earlier launched a sharp attack on Akhil Gogoi on the floors of the Assembly alleging that the latter's wife got a teaching job in a college by unfair means. AKhil Gogoi has termed CM's attack disgraceful and it has hurt the sentiments of his family. He has demanded an impartial probe to determine if any irregularities were involved.

Meanwhile, Gitasree Tamuly, wife of Akhil Gogoi, has voluntarily decided to abstain from her job until the investigation is completed, asserting the need to maintain integrity in public service.

In addition, Gogoi also challenged the CM’s claims regarding his residential property. During the same Assembly session, CM Sarma had allegedly stated that Gogoi’s house in Nizarapar, Chandmari was purchased through unlawful means and corruption.

Refuting the allegations, Gogoi clarified that the house was purchased by his wife from the late Bhadra Borah. He urged CM Sarma to initiate an official inquiry into the purchase, stating that if the investigation proves he acquired the house through corrupt means, he would hand over the property to the Assam government.

Notably, Tamuly was appointed as an Assistant Professor at B. Barooah College in Guwahati in 2011.

Meanwhile, CM Sarma has also targeted Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on his alleged Pakistan links. He claimed that once the full investigation of Assam Police is made public regarding this matter, it will be “fatal” for the Congress party and the impact will be “huge”.

Sarma said, “Pakistani national Ali Sheikh against whom the state government has filed an FIR for his comments that could disturb internal harmony in the country, travelled to India at least 18 times between 2010 and 2018, Assam Police has found in its preliminary investigation.”

He stated, “The SIT probing the matter found only in three days that Sheikh travelled multiple times to India. In the detailed investigation, we will get to know who brought him to India and who met Sheikh. This information will be revealed in the next few days.” “The initial information I got in this matter will be very fatal for the Congress party. It will be very difficult for them to handle,” the Chief Minister added.

