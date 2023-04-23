UP govt directs all depts to deal with heat wave

Lucknow, April 23 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh government has directed all departments concerned to be prepared to deal with the heat wave in summer.

To ensure water supply in urban and rural areas, officials have been told to complete the repair work of ponds and ensure supply for irrigation and arrangement of drinking water for animals and birds.

A state government spokesperson said in view of the alert about heat wave by the Met Department, the state government has ordered for the appointment of chief development officer or ADM level officer as nodal officer at district level for water supply during the summer season.

The people should be motivated for painting the roof with white colour to check heat wave and to keep the temperature low, he said.

The government had also directed the Jal Nigam to complete necessary work related to drinking water supply on time in both urban and rural areas.

The irrigation department had been directed to run a special campaign to make all tube wells and irrigation facilities in working condition.

The Jal Nigam would get the damaged pipeline and leakages repaired and clean the overhead tanks, he said.

The rural development department would fill ponds to provide drinking water for animals.

The rural development department and Jal Nigam would arrange water tankers in areas where water supply is disrupted. The rural development department has been asked to ensure smooth operation of rural drinking water schemes, the spokesman said.

The forest department would ensure the availability of water in ponds and lakes to provide drinking water for animals and birds in the forest areas.

The urban development department and Jal Nigam will distribute water through tankers to the people most affected by water scarcity.

The urban development department will make arrangements for installation of water fountains in public places and markets through urban bodies, he said.

The urban development department will also issue advisory to stop unnecessary use of water like washing vehicles, leaving taps open etc. and also get it implemented.

