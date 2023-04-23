UP: 3 of a family die after inhaling poisonous gas

Mahoba, April 23 (IANS) In a tragic incident, three persons of a family died after inhaling poisonous gas inside a well in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba district.

The deceased comprised 58-year-old Virendra Kumar and his two sons Devendra and Chandra Prakash.

According to reports, Virendra Kumar went down a well on Saturday evening to fix the motor pump.

When he did not come up for long, Devendra and Chandra Prakash went down in the well, but both of them did not come up from the well for a long time either.

Virendra Kumar's wife who was sitting on the well started crying for help and villagers nearby reached the spot.

They went down the well and brought out the father and sons in an unconscious state.

All were taken to Maudaha CHC in the neighboring Hamirpur district for treatment. The doctors there declared them brought dead.

District Magistrate Mahoba Manoj Kumar and Superintendent of Police Aparna Gupta reached the village and set the bodies for post mortem.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.